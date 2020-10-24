In an effort for community members to get to know the face behind the badge, the city of Brenham is holding a Community Picnic Nov. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at Henderson Park. The idea comes from Brenham Det. Jared Campbell.
“It all started from a social media post that I saw. Up in Kansas, protesting groups came to the chief and said ‘Hey, we are going to have this protest in light of recent events of everything that is going on in our country with law enforcement and citizens in some areas.’ At the end of this meeting, it turned into no longer being a protest but a community picnic and everybody was going to sit around and talk and get to know each other and put a face to the badge,” Campbell told city council Oct. 1.
