On Tuesday, the city of Brenham Street Department will have a contractor repairing concrete areas on Tom Green Street between S. Market Street and S. Austin Street. In order for the work to be completed properly, the city will be closing down Tom Green St. to thru traffic until Friday. Traffic will be detoured to Stone Street and Germania Street during this closure.
Residents and businesses who utilize Stone Street for access can still use this section of roadway to gain entry to their driveways but please be aware of your surroundings as it will be under construction. It is possible there will be open holes, debris and freshly poured concrete during this time.
