A progressive Democrat vying to be Brenham’s newest congressman donated to a Washington County food bank last week.

According to a news release, Mike Siegel’s campaign for Texas’ 10th congressional district delivered a check worth $1,205 to Bread Partners of Washington County “to support struggling families.”

Siegel’s campaign said the donation was in response to a recent New York Times report featuring Jordan Spahn, Summer Mossbarger and their six kids as they try to navigate feeding six mouths with little or no work during the COVID-19 shutdown. A GoFundMe page started by Spahn raised more than $13,000 for the family after the New York Times report was published.

“We’ve been through some hard times in these past 16, 17 months,” Spahn told the New York Times. “We’ve had heartache, heartbreak and now with this (virus shutdown) coming on, it’s kind of like, all right, bring it.”

The Siegel campaign pointed out the Spahn-Mossbarger family has depended on Bread Partners of Washington County in the past.

“She has relied on this food bank to feed her family,” the Siegel campaign said Mossbarger in the news release. “This is one of the many actions the Siegel campaign is taking to support people all throughout the Texas 10th who are struggling during this crisis.”

Siegel said all Americans are in the COVID-19 struggle together.

“Our campaign has always been about the people of this district,” Siegel said in the release. “My goal is to be the representative of this district and right now that means directly supporting families that are struggling. We are in this together. When one of us suffers, we all do.”

Siegel spent his career as a civil rights lawyer and a school teacher and is fighting an uphill battle to be Brenham’s next congressman. What was once a democratic seat going back to the early 1900s, Texas’ 10th turned to a Republican stronghold in the early 2000s after the district was redrawn. Siegel is running against eight-term incumbent Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Cypress), who was elected in 2004 and previously defeated Siegel in the 2018 general election.

You can learn more about Siegel’s candidacy at: https://siegelfortexas.org.

Bread Partners of Washington County said they appreciated Siegel’s donation.

“We very much appreciate the donation and the interest Mike showed in our organization,” Bread Partners of Washington County said in the news release. “It will be used to help Washington County residents who need it. We ask for your prayers for our dedicated volunteers and that food will be available for us to purchase.”