Construction crews will begin working on a variety of improvements to Business 290 and Business 36 Monday.
According to TxDOT, Knife River Construction has been chosen to construct mill and inlay work, including sidewalks, ramps, lighting and pedestrian amenities on Business 290 and Business 35 from FM 577 to U.S. 290.
