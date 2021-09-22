Slight delays may be felt by drivers on Business 36 as TxDOT’s contractor resumes work on FM 577 to U.S. 290.
For the remainder of the week, crews will focus on small item concrete work and utility manhole adjustments, public information officer for TxDOT- Bryan district Bobby Colwell said. Work on Business 36 resumed Wednesday.
