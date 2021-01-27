Leah (Cramer) Cook has announced her candidacy for the upcoming Brenham City Council At-Large Position 6 general election that will be held on May 1.
A Brenham native, Cook is part of family-owned-and-operated LJ’s BBQ. Prior to this, Cook worked eight years at Brenham State Supported Living Center in the Human Resources Department where she served on several committees. She is an active member in the Young Professionals Organization and recently worked closely with city employees as a key leader in organizing the “Brenham: Better Together” community picnic to promote unity throughout Brenham.
