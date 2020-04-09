As soon as Brenham ISD was forced to temporarily close its student meal services, local restaurants stepped in.

Led by the efforts of Jose and Shannon Canales, owners of Brenham’s Las Americas Latin Cuisine, a handful of downtown eateries have teamed together to fill the gap left by BISD and feed area students.

BISD officials announced in a news release Tuesday it was forced to suspend its breakfast and lunch distribution drive after one of its child nutrition employees was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Although BISD confirmed Thursday morning the employee had not come in contact with COVID-19, the meal service will remain closed for the time being as district officials determine a new plan of action for the program.

Since the district began the program on March 16, almost 19,000 meals had been handed out to children in grades K-12 from three in-town locations. Before ceasing the meal drive, the district was actively discussing a way to deliver meals to students and families who were unable to make the trip to either of the three pickup spots.

With enough time to plan for an alternative, Jose and Shannon Canales rallied together some downtown establishments to provide meals for kids Wednesday before recruiting more for Thursday.

Las Americas, BT Longhorn, Volare Italian Restaurant, Pioneer Smokehouse and Must Be Heaven were all open and distributing lunches into the early afternoon Thursday.

“We were just trying to figure out what we could do on our part,” said Jose Canales, who has owned Las Americas with his wife for two years. “We didn’t realize it was that many kids who were affected. You think about a small community like ours, and you don’t realize how many kids were affected.

“Even if we could make just a small dent in that number, it would be a good thing.”

Canales said private donations from members of the community allowed the impromptu program to get off the ground, and a quick trip to H-E-B got the meal service rolling.

Las Americas has been able to stay open through its takeout service, and Canales said the response from the community inspired he and his wife to take the reins when BISD was forced to shut down.

“We’ve seen how the community has reached out to us in terms of how the pandemic has hit us. The entire community has reached out to us and helped us,” he said. “So it becomes a matter of, we’ve been blessed to be able to stay open and keep going, so if we’re able to do this for the kids, we’re more than happy to do it.”

Canales’ parents have owned BT Longhorn, which is managed by his sister, Glenda Canales. While Las Americas handed out corndogs, tangerines, fruit snacks and Capri Sun, BT Longhorn made grilled cheese sandwiches with a side of chips. Must Be Heaven provided an option of peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese sandwiches, while Pioneer went with hot dogs and chips. A few blocks over, Silvio DiGennaro, owner of Volare, was busy cooking up spaghetti and rolls.

“As soon as Shannon called me and explained what had happened with BISD and what she wanted to do, I said ‘Well, let’s go do it,” said DiGennaro, whose restaurant has been a Brenham mainstay for 23 years. “Everybody is worried about coronavirus. And the less worry there is, the better. This is one less thing people have to worry about.”

How long the local restaurants can keep their makeshift drive-thrus going remains to be seen. For Canales, he said community donations could dictate his kitchen’s longevity, but said his restaurant is currently set up to produce meals through the middle of next week.

For Silvio and his Italian kitchen, small hang-ups – like a lack of to-go containers – are providing small obstacles. Like most of his counterparts in town, Silvio has kept his restaurant open for takeout orders.

“We’re going to continue to work with Las Americas and see how they want to handle everything,” he said. “We’re still doing OK. We’re not crying; not yet.”

Added Canales: “Us restaurant owners, we’re also struggling right now. But anything we can do – even if it’s just 30 sandwiches – that’s 30 kids with food in their belly.”