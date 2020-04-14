Senator John Cornyn (R- Austin) wants residents to know he's fighting for higher education.
In a news release Tuesday, Cornyn's office announced millions will be disseminated to Texas A&M University and Blinn College as part of the recent CARES Act passed by congress to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
According to the release, Texas A&M University and Blinn College will receive a total of $53,958,354 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
"The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the senate last month," Cornyn's release said. "At least 50% of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students."
Cornyn said those seeking to better themselves with higher education shouldn't have to give up their higher scholastic goals due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”
Cornyn's release said Texas A&M University is poised to receive the most from the CARES Act — about $39.8 million in all, with about $19.9 million of that just for student aid. Blinn is poised to receive about $14.1 million in all with about $7 million of that going just to student aid, the release said.
In all, Texas institutions of higher education will receive more than $1 billion of the $14 billion made available by congress.
