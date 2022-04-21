Burton Cotton Gin Festival this Saturday will feature more than more than 40 arts and crafts booths and contests (bubble gum blowing, pie eating and cotton seed pulling). The festival is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Burton’s annual tribute to cotton will be held Saturday.
The 33rd annual Cotton Gin Festival will be held on the grounds of the Texas Cotton Gin Museum. Watch history come alive in celebration of the 1914 Burton Farmers Gin, the oldest operating cotton gin in America, with a day of family fun from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.