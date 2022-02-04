During the work session of the Brenham City Council meeting last Thursday, council members discussed the presentation of the application submitted by The Bluebonnet Housing Authority to build a new, 52 unit, income adjusted apartment complex in Brenham.
Of the 52 units proposed, six will be market rate, with the other 46 priced in income brackets of 30%, 50% and 60% of area median income. The would-be tenants would have to pass rental history, criminal and financial background checks in order for their application to be accepted.
