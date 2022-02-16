Brenham City Council will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. today at City Hall.
Council will authorize the submission of a grant application to the office of the Governor, criminal justice division, for a portable surveillance kit and rifle resistant body armor. Council will also authorize a submission of a grant application to the office of the governor, Homeland Security grants program for an ICOR, technology mini-caliber robot and a SeekerE MDK Detector.
