Washington County Office of Emergency Management confirmed Friday the area’s second death of a positive COVID-19 coronavirus patient, a Brenham woman in her 90s who tested positive Tuesday. There were also five additional positive cases of the virus in the county Friday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Washington County to 36.

County officials said the five cases include a woman in her 60s from Burton; and a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 90s and three woman in their 60s all from Brenham. Four of them are self-isolating at home and the woman her 50s is hospitalized.

According to the news release the cases are likely from local community spread.

Officials will not release further information about the patients to protect their privacy.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger confirmed Friday’s death in a news release.

“It is, again, with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Washington County has lost another of our residents to COVID-19,” Durrenberger said.

Five of the 31 active cases are hospitalized, three others are reported to have recovered from the virus.

The volume of patients in Texas with the illness caused by COVID-19 topped 11,600 cases Friday, with the number of deaths topping 220, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

The case numbers updated Friday at noon the Texas Health and Human Services website tallied 11,671 cases in Texas as of Friday afternoon. While fatalities in Texas from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reached 226.

The release said the community is asked to continue following the CDC guidelines to help reduce community spread during this Easter weekend.

The case numbers updated hourly by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, approached 12,000 in Texas late Friday afternoon, up from just over 10,400 Thursday afternoon. reported by state health officials on Wednesday morning. Fatalities in Texas from COVID-19 reached 232 Friday afternoon, up from 205 deaths Thursday afternoon.

Harris County reported the most cases with 3,047 Friday, up from 2,341 Thursday, and the most deaths with 34 Friday, three more than Thursday. Dallas County was second with 1,537 cases Friday, up 95 cases from Thursday.