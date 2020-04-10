Washington County Office of Emergency Management confirmed Friday the area’s second death of a positive COVID-19 coronavirus patient, a Brenham woman in her 90s who tested postive Tuesday. There were also five additional positive cases of the virus in the county Friday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Washington County to 36.

County officials said the five cases include, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 90s and three woman in their 60s. Four or them are self-isolating at residences and the woman her 50s is hospitalized.

All five cases are residents of the city of Burton. According to the news release the cases are likely from local community spread.

Officials will not release further information about the patients to protect their privacy.

Five of the 32 active cases are hospitalized, three others are reported to have recovered from the virus and one patient, an elderly man in his 80s who was said to have suffered from multiple underlying medical conditions, passed away April 3.

The volume of patients in Texas with the illness caused by COVID-19 topped 11,600 cases Friday, with the number of deaths topping 220, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

The case numbers updated Friday at noon the Texas Health and Human Services website tallied 11,671 cases in Texas as of Friday afternoon. While fatalities in Texas from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reached 226.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger confirmed Friday’s death in a news release.

“It is, again, with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Washington County has lost another of our residents to COVID-19,” Durrenberger said.

The release said the community is asked to continue following the CDC guidelines to help reduce community spread during this Easter weekend.