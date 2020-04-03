Washington County officials announced the first COVID-19 related death today.

A male, 80-89 years old with multiple underlying health conditions passed away early this morning.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Washington County has lost one of our residents,” Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said. “The numbers we report every day are not statistics. These are our fellow community members who are fighting a tough battle.”

County commissioners on Thursday approved an amended COVID-19 disaster declaration with some teeth, enforceable by law for those who do not follow it.

According to the declaration, “a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this declaration commits an offense, punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.”

Commissioners Candice Bullock and Kirk Hanath joined forces with city council members Keith Herring and Clint Kolby to draft the new declaration for Washington County and a similar declaration was approved at city council Thursday.

A few new provisions are in affect to follow what commissioners and council members interpreted to be a stay-at-home order from Abbott, but Bullock was hesitant to call it as such.

“I think we should emphasize, to the media especially, this document isn’t specifically a stay-at-home order but it very directly — because the verbiage is pulled from the governor’s executive order — completely echoes that he has a stay-at-home order in Texas,” Bullock said. “We all interpreted it as a stay-at-home order. It didn’t specifically, directly say it was a stay-at-home order, but after some conversations, including a conversation I had with Lois Kolkhorst, we were under that understanding.

“We didn’t think it was necessary to implement an official order because the governor has already done that for us and his supersedes anything we would do anyway.”

Much of the local declaration included wording from the governor’s executive order.

The local declaration states, “every person in Washington County shall, except when necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

This order lists grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, to-go food services and retailers as essential businesses. Religious institutions are now considered essential businesses. Churches can hold services if they do not have live-stream services, but must follow the social distancing guidelines of groups less than 10 people and standing 6 feet apart.

The list excludes cosmetology salons, gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios and piercing studios.

Public parks will remain open under this declaration.

“We are not going to be closing public parks,” Bullock said. “We know people need to get out. We are going to encourage that. Public playgrounds and associated equipment shall be closed. The city is going to be putting up some signage and they do not want people and children playing on that equipment because that’s a real nasty breeding area for the virus.”

“We cannot close down the parks, that is a city function,” Hanath said. “We were asked to put this in our order (by the city).”

“According to the governor, it is a stay-at-home order, so we don’t have to do anything to supersede that,” Commissioner Joy Fuchs said. “He does allow for walking, running, bicycling, but no group sports like basketball and stuff like that. We are getting screamed at because we are supposed to be making laws and stuff to keep Houston people out. I don’t think we have the law enforcement to stop everybody at the county line, to keep everybody out. That wouldn’t be very neighborly either.

“Also the state parks. We do not have the right to close those down, that’s up to the governor. It is an offense if they are in groups of 10 or more. That is a state offense. We don’t have to make that anymore clear because it’s already in there.”

A few things remain the same in this new declaration, including not visiting nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities or long term care facilities.

Washington County will continue to provide services by appointment only, and visitors at the courthouse will be screened before entering.

This declaration now includes schools to be closed until May 4.

Commissioners also approved the use of Zoom, video conferencing platform, to be used for meetings.

A link will be posted on the county’s website for residents to access. Those wanting to attend the meetings can also call in, but there may be a toll fee associated with this service. More details to come.