County commissioners approved Stuart J. Yoffe, M.D. as the interim medical director for the Washington County Jail Tuesday during commissioners court. Contract negotiations are to follow.

Yoffe served as the Washington County jail medical director from 1995 until his retirement on Jan. 31 2018.

This decision comes after a four-month battle between county commissioners and Sheriff Otto Hanak when two sheriff’s office employees filed complaints that have not yet been resolved.

The current jail medical director, Robert Stark M.D. was banned from the jail in January due to these complaints not being resolved. Hanak said he is doing what he feels is best for his employees and wants to move forward.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said Tuesday’s workshop meeting was not to fire Stark, but appoint Yoffe as a temporary solution.

Commissioner Candice Bullock is still looking for a permanent solution to the problem, but believes having an interim medical director is the right move for now.

“I feel like it was very necessarily needed, especially with the COVID-19 situation,” Bullock said. “This was the easiest quickest resolution. Dr. Yoffe will not be coming in blind, he’s already got some experience with our jail and the staff there. I fully support this decision.”

Commissioner Joy Fuchs questioned Hanak on whether Yoffe would be a good fit for the jail.

“Over two years ago you didn’t think Dr. Yoffe was the right fit, and that’s why he resigned,” Fuchs said. “Will he be OK now?”

Hanak refuted that statement, saying if the commissioners were to discuss anything, it should be the human resources complaints filed four months ago.

“First of all, I’ll correct you on that Commissioner Fuchs. I never said that,” Hanak said. “I came to Judge Durrenberger with this suggestion to reappoint Dr. Yoffe. If you want to rehash things, we can start with four months ago if you like. I suggest we go along with what Judge Durrenberger has suggested.”

There is still a committee in place to make a permanent decision regarding the jail medical director. Yoffe will take over jail medical responsibilities once the proper state offices are aware of the situation and his contract is finalized and signed.

“I wanted to thank Dr. Yoffe for stepping up to the plate and doing this for us,” Commissioner Don Koester said. “I’m still blind about what really happened down there and I’d like to know that. Maybe we need God in that jail a little bit more. I don’t like the way it is now. It’s not good. I hope and pray that we can get it better.”

Commissioner Kirk Hanath, currently in quarantine, joined the meeting via teleconference and monitor, thanked Dr. Stark for his work for the county. Other commissioners echoed that sentiment.

“Medically, he has done nothing wrong,” Fuchs said. “He’s cut down our ER visits, he’s cut down our costs.”

Koester followed by saying he would not fire Stark if the opportunity presents itself.

“He (Dr. Stark) did nothing wrong. I don’t think he did, but I don’t have all the facts. I just don’t believe he did anything,” Koester said. “I don’t know what’s going on down there. I don’t understand it. I will not fire Dr. Stark. We have to have a doctor in the jail.”

The agenda item was approved unanimously by commissioners.

“It’s ridiculous that it’s gone on this long and there’s been no communication with it, that we don’t get to talk about it,” Fuchs said. “It’s so good to see you again sheriff. We haven’t seen you in awhile. We want to work together. I hate the way it’s coming down, but we have to do something for the jail. We have to let stuff go and do what’s best for our taxpayers.”

An item to discuss the use of Zoom, a video conferencing tool, was discussed Tuesday. Zoom would allow the public access to the meeting remotely to keep in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

However, the county made an error on the agenda, stating Zoom would be used for the March 7 meeting instead of April 7, so no action could be taken. The county may meet again Thursday to approve the item.

All other items on the agenda were approved, including:

• Approving bond renewals for Damon Wegner, reserve deputy sheriff and Vincent Hensen, road and bridge field operations supervisor.

• Awarding a bid for administrative services for the 2020 Capital Fund of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program of the Texas Department of Agriculture to support infrastructure improvements in Washington County.

• Awarding a bid to Strand Associated for engineering services for the 2020 Texas Capital Fund of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program of the Texas Department of Agriculture to support infrastructure improvements in Washington County.

• Accounts payable.