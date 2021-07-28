The Washington County Appraisal District certified the 2021 appraisal year during a brief meeting of the Appraisal District Board of Directors on Tuesday morning here.
Chief Appraiser Dyann White told the board that with the exception of 381 remaining protests, the district has closed out 2021 values. White said she will soon release a report on certified appraisal data and an analysis of value change from last year to this year. White also plans to deliver to the board a report of appraisal review board results during the board’s next meeting. The report will list the number of settled protests, withdrawals, no-shows, approvals and denials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.