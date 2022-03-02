The Washington County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to terminate services between Washington County and REACH Air Medical Services LLC for integrated air ambulance operations during its meeting on Tuesday.
The agreement contains a section (5.1) wherein it describes a 90 day termination policy that either party can decide to use. The reasons that Washington County has decided to terminate are twofold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.