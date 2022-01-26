Washington County Commissioners Court approved the use of temporary assignment pay (TAP) for employees at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and jail.

According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the incentive pay is to help thank employees for stepping into other positions as needed. The policy provides compensation for employees who are required to fill in for a higher-level officer due to vacancy, illness or temporary disability as well as overtime shift differential pay.

