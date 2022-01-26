The Washington County Commissioners Court review how a temporary assignment pay can help the Washington County Sheriff's Office and jail hold onto current employees during its meeting on Tuesday before approving the request.
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak explains how temporary assignment pay will be used and how it can help morale with employees here during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
The Washington County Commissioners Court review how a temporary assignment pay can help the Washington County Sheriff's Office and jail hold onto current employees during its meeting on Tuesday before approving the request.
Washington County Commissioners Court approved the use of temporary assignment pay (TAP) for employees at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and jail.
According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the incentive pay is to help thank employees for stepping into other positions as needed. The policy provides compensation for employees who are required to fill in for a higher-level officer due to vacancy, illness or temporary disability as well as overtime shift differential pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.