Three public hearings are scheduled to take place on Tuesday during Washington County Commissioners Court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The first public hearing is for people who wish to protest the proposed partial subdivision cancellation of the Chappell Hill West subdivision in Precinct 2, which would cancel lots five and six, returning to acreage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.