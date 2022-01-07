Washington County Commissioners Court will discuss and act upon submitting an application for a grant with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments on Tuesday during its weekly meeting at 9 a.m. at the Washington County courthouse.
The application would be submitted by the Washing County Environmental Heath department to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, Regional Solid Waste Management Grants Program for funding to conduct a local tire cleanup event for all Washington County residents.
