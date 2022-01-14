Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Washington County Commissioners Court will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Washington County courthouse to discuss and potentially act upon a variety of items.
Three of the items include the possible destruction/removal of small structures at the Washington County Expo. These structures include the rodeo concession stand, a portable building and a walk-in freezer in the Beer Barn.
