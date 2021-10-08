Washington County Commissioners Court is set to take action on an item previously discussed in executive session on Tuesday during its meeting at 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.
The court slated to act on the authorization to Brenham/Washington County Director of Economic Development to negotiate an incentive to Project Black Spots up to the amount and with terms specified by commissioners in executive session held on Oct. 7.
