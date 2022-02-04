The Washington County Commissioners Court will meet Tuesday in the Washington County courthouse chambers at 9 a.m.
The court will act on a variety of items and recognize county employees who have served 10, 15, 20, 25 and 45 years. It will also hold a workshop to receive a presentation from Director of Economic Development Susan Cates regarding the Residential Needs Assessment.
