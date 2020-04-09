Washington County’s confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed to 31 Thursday, after four more cases came back positive.
Of the 31 cases here, 26 are residents of Brenham, three in Burton and two in Washington.
The four cases confirmed by Joint Information Center of Washington County were in three men, one in his 40s and two in his 50s; and a female in her 70s. Three are reported to be at home under self-quarantine while one was hospitalized.
Four of the 28 active cases remain hospitalized. Three others are reported to have recovered from the virus. One patient, who was said to have suffered from multiple underlying medical conditions, passed away March 3.
Officials believe all cases at this point to have been transmitted through community spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.