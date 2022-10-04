Washington County Commissioners met on Monday and approved a contract for professional services between Morton County, Tx and Allison, Bass& Magee LLC.
Eric Magee, of Allison, Bass$ magee will be representing Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken, who is being sued in Federal Court for an injunction, preventing Renken and others from prosecuting abortion provider non-profit companies.
