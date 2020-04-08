A seal coat bid was approved by Washington County Commissioners Tuesday at a virtual meeting, a temporary fix for some county roads in need of repair.

Three questions were submitted for public comment regarding Old Mill Creek Road and Hohenwalde School Road for when and how they would be fixed.

While a seal coat would not fix either of the roads, county commissioners and Ross McCall, county engineer, assured residents they are working on getting a tax increment funding (TIF) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to fund the road repair.

According to TxDOT’s website, applications for grants will be accepted April 27 through May 27, with an estimated $250 million in grant funds available. Information was not available on when the grants are expected to be awarded.

Kerri Lewis, Washington County resident, lives near Old Mill Creek Road which has seen some damage due to heavy oil and gas trucks in the area. She, along with others, were curious if the seal coat item would take care of the roads in question.

“What I don’t understand is the long timeline on this, given that both the companies that have caused the road damage have given money to the county for roadwork and the county has collected millions of dollars in taxes now,” Lewis said in a public comment. “I don’t understand why now, three years later, we are applying for a TIF grant at this late date. We were told last year the work was going to be done last fall. There should be plenty of money that’s being paid by the residents of this area that has been impacted and by the companies.”

County Commissioner Joy Fuchs said many of the rumors regarding funding are false, especially regarding receiving $1.4 million from oil companies for repairs to damaged roads.

“We are working on our plan and they will give us the money once we get everything together,” Fuchs said of the TIF grant. “The TIF grants just now came out. We can’t start any work until they have been awarded. We have been working towards these things. The taxes you are saying are paid in by the oil and gas companies are still being assessed and put into a general fund.

“Hopefully we can put some of that towards the roads. They just finished the plant, end of last year. The severance tax goes to the state. We are not getting any of those taxes for the production or for the royalties right now. We will wait until we get the assessments from our tax collector assessor this year and see how much we have and use that towards the roads.”

McCall said the seal coat bid awarded Tuesday is for the routine maintenance on roads that are not as badly damaged as Old Mill Creek Road and Hohenwalde School Road.

“Simply putting a seal over those roads is not a long-term solution. Within six months, the roads would be torn back up,” McCall said. “The idea has been to go in, and rebuild the sub-grate material that can handle heavy trucks, heavy equipment. That is very costly, very expensive.

“One mechanism to do that is through a TIF grant and there’s a process with a TIF grant. We cannot begin work until the projects are approved and we have gone through the process. Hohenwalde School and Old Mill Creek are two roads we are presenting under that TIF grant. What we have done up to this point is met with an area design engineer to help draft plans up. The idea is to get a contractor in to rebuild that sub-grade and rebuild the base and either put a hot mix road or come back with a seal coat.”

McCall said the road and bridge department does not have the resources to fix the road by themselves and need to use a contractor.

The next step in the process is for commissioners to approve an annual road report next week. There are a few more steps after that before they can submit the application for the TIF grant.

The seal coat bid was awarded to H&C Construction, the lowest bidder of three bids.

A public comment made by Cappy Ricks addressed any future plans for Red Oak pipeline in the county, especially oil tankers coming to the area.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said as far he knows, there are no plans for developments from Red Oak in Washington County and that the company has suspended new construction due to COVID-19.

Commissioners approved an invoice for $31,275.75 to Hughes Tank, Inc. The 12,000-gallon tank from Hughes Tank Company Inc. is comprised of three compartments, with a 6,000-gallon cylinder for road diesel, 3,000 for unleaded gasoline and 3,000 gallons for non-road-use diesel for the road and bridge department.

Other approved items include:

• Changes to the Washington County compensation policy.

• Changes to the Washington County direct deposit policy.

• Approval of accounts payable.

Commissioners will meet via Zoom April 14 at 9 a.m.