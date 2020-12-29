Washington County Commissioners Court will meet Friday in the district court courtroom at the Washington County courthouse to recognize officials elected in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.
The statement of office will be administered to the elected officials before the court takes action on the approval of bonds for the positions. Elected officials will then take the oath of office.
