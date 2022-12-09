Commissioners approved adjustments to the existing position description at the county engineers office on Tuesday. The position is to manage Washington County’s GIS (Geographic Information System) Database.
Washing County Engineer Wesley Stolz asked the commissioners to revise the current job description that says a bachelors degree is required. Stolz said he would prefer the position was based more on experience. The current position is currently referred to as Manager of Engineering Services GIS Database. Stolz asked to change the wording to Manage the County’s GIS database.
