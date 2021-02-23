Washington County has approved a declaration of local disaster after the winter storm swept across the area last week.
The declaration was originally approved Feb. 16 by Judge John Durrenberger. Washington County Commissioners Court approved to extend the local disaster declaration on Tuesday as it was initially approved to stay in place for seven days. It will remain in effect until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.