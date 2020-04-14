Employees of Washington County might get benefits under a new law signed last month by President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday via an online meeting, Washington County Commissioners discussed the best way to approach the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) pertaining to Washington County employees. The law was passed by congress and signed by the president March 18 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Darrel Reimer, human resources manager for Washington County, laid out the specifics of the act.

Employees who fall under these six items qualify for FFCRA:

• Employee is subject to a state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19.

• Employee has been advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19

• Employee is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical prognosis.

• Employee is caring for an individual who is subject to an order

• The employee is caring for a son or daughter that expands to immediate family in the policy if the school or place of care of the child has been closed.

• Employees experiencing any other substantially similar conditions specified by the secretary of Health and Human Services in consultation with the secretary of the treasury and the secretary of labor.

There are two parts to this act: Emergency paid sick leave provides 80 hours of additional sick leave for each employee that qualifies under those six requirements. The second part is an expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act, where an employee gets 12 weeks total but no waiting period. Employees are eligible after 30 days of employment.

Payment for leave for an individual under FFRC is two-thirds the average wage. The county can keep the employee at whole wage by supplementing the other third or letting the employee utilize an additional paid leave. If the employee has a diagnosis for an illness and is out, they will receive full pay.

The commissioners expressed they were glad this act is in place for county employees and needs to remember not everyone in the private sector is as lucky.

“With sales tax, as long as the businesses are closed there is no sales tax. And if people aren’t working, they can’t afford their property tax,” Commissioner Joy Fuchs said. “Those are two of the (county’s) revenues. We also have to think of our citizens out there who are suffering. It’s nice that we have the right to pay our employees. I love that we can, but we also have to remember all the things that are out there that aren’t in control like we are.”

Commissioners approved the workshop item and authorized county department heads as elected officials to evaluate employees on a case-by-case basis.

Commissioners also approved to defer Hotel Occupancy Tax for 90 days. This item was requested by local hoteliers who are not receiving much cash flow due to COVID-19.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said this tax deferment does not affect the current budget because the payments were not going to be used at this time.

“It’s only fair to do it for our county,” Durrenberger said in response to a comment about the city of Brenham passing a similar agenda item April 2.

County commissioners approved the 2018 and 2019 Road and Bridge report to keep plans for a tax increment funding (TIF) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to fund the road repair moving along.

The grant application is due May 27 and grant recipients will be chosen by the end of June.