Rubie Russell (right) listens closely to her mentor Dayne Moehlmann during the Bucket Calf Show at the 151st Washington County Fair in 2019. The program is designed to expose youth to the basic care and responsibility of caring for a calf.
The 2020 livestock schedule has been released a month after the Washington County Fair Association announced changes to the “oldest county fair in Texas” due to the ongoing coronavirus.
The association, which reported in July that the fair would take place as a youth exhibitor only event, shared that the event will be held Sept. 12-19. The fairgrounds will be open from 4 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
