After three additional cases were confirmed Wednesday, Washington County has 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the state total rose to 9,353.

Of the 27 cases here, 23 are active, three have recovered, three are hospitalized; and one death.

In neighboring communities the numbers of confirmed continue to climb daily.

The total number of confirmed cases in Fayette County was 16. The county reported that two of the patients have recovered, leaving 14 active cases. Of those, two patients are hospitalized, according to Fayette County Judge Joe Weber. The remaining 12 patients are isolated at home, he said.

So far, there have been no reported deaths from the disease in Fayette County.

Austin County now has seven cases with five cases in the Sealy area, the two more cases consist of one in the Burliegh area and one just north of Bellville. Of these seven, five remain active cases and two have recovered.

Several Grimes County employees and officials, including the county judge, are in the middle of a 14-day self-quarantine, after a county employee and the wife of another employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth said the 14-day quarantine period began March 31 for him and other county employees who had possible contact with affected personnel.

The Grimes County Courthouse has also been closed through the self-quarantine period, which lasts through Tuesday.

Fauth said the employee who tested positive is an out-of-county resident. KBTX-TV in Bryan reported the employee whose wife tested positive lives in Washington County.

According to Texas Health and Services, as of Wednesday, Grimes County has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.