Washington County jail
Banner-Press file

For the ninth year in a row, the Washington County jail has passed a random jail inspection from a Texas jail commission inspector Monday.

The inspection consisted of the analysis of jail policy and procedures, paperwork efficiency, emergency operations, jailer certifications, medical and dental services, inmate interviews, inmate grievance policies, food services, cleanliness, sanitation procedures, staff safety and security, religious practices and numerous other topics.

