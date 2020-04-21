Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday approved two items pertaining to Project Silver Crayon, a confidential and competitive gas infrastructure improvement project.

Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the submission of a 2020 Texas Capital Fund grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). The court also approved a company/contractor agreement between the county and the subject business for Project “Silver Crayon”, outlining the responsibilities of each part to the county’s Texas Capital Fund grant.

If the city and county wins the project, they will receive a grant for $530,000 for the extension of the city gas line. This would be a $50 million investment for Silver Crayon in the property they are acquiring for building and equipment improvements to make it suitable for their business. Once started, the project would hire 30 employees, mostly local according to Cates, with an average wage of $90,000 a year.

Commissioner Kirk Hanath pointed out one condition of the contract is 51% of the employees must be at the low-to-moderate income level.

“There are concerns about a provision of having 51% low-to-moderate income as employees. As a penalty for that, if it’s not followed, the entire grant would have to be paid back,” Hanath said. “We are going to have to make sure as a county that if Project Silver Crayon goes through and they hire these people, that 51% be low-to-moderate income and they are going to have to monitor that according to this document.

Hanath asked to put wording in the document for the agreement in terms of how to recoup the money, should something go wrong.

Due to America’s current economic situation, Traylor and Associates, who are administering the grant, will waive the grant application fee until the grant is awarded according to Susan Cates, economic development director.

“Because of the volatility of our economy right now and things are shifting and moving, Traylor and Associates has generously extended an offer to the county that not only will that fee be due until the award is granted by the Department of Agriculture, but even that fee for the application would not be due unless Washington County accepts the grant award,” she said/ “That gives us some security that the county would not be out any funds unless the project actually begins construction on this gas infrastructure to secure this project.

Commissioners also approved a resolution for the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program grant application. This grant will help fix exterior problems as well as interior issues the 80-year-old building is facing.

According to the Texas Historical Commission’s (THC) website, this grant program is nationally recognized and award-winning.

“Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) has turned around the trend of disrepair and begun restoring these treasured historic landmarks. To date, the program has funded 70 Texas courthouse restorations, another 29 courthouses have undertaken emergency or planning work with grant funds, and 25 grants were awarded to update approved preservation master plans,” the grant description said.

Jay Petrash with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said medical transports for the month of April are down from March with 9 days left to know for sure. Petrash attributed the decrease from 78 in March to 21 in April to appointing Stuart J. Yoffe, M.D. as the interim medical director for the Washington County Jail.

A donation of $32,000 was given to Washington County EMS by Red Oak Pipeline in March. Commissioners and Washington County Judge John Durrenberger thanked the company for the donation.

Commissioners also approved:

· Proclaiming the month of April 2020 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

· Pay application to Collier Construction for the Road and Bridge facility.

· Subdivison variance request for Lot 2A in the First of Brenham No. 1 subdivision location in Precinct 3. Commissioner Joy Fuchs opposed this item.

· Various county department reports.