Washington County Commissioners will act on an agreement for the Silver Crayon gas line project Tuesday at 9 a.m. during a virtual meeting.

The Silver Crayon project items pertains to outlining responsibilities of each party to the county’s 2020 Texas Capital Fund Grant. Commissioners will also discuss approval of authorizing the submittal of a 2020 Texas Capital Fund grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture.

In March, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between the city of Brenham and Washington County related to economic development services for the Silver Crayon project. This is a confidential and competitive project and not all information is available to the public yet

Commissioners have been briefed by Susan Cates, director of economic development in executive session.

Commissioners will also discuss a resolution for the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program grant application.

According to the Texas Historical Commission’s (THC) website, this grant program is nationally recognized and award-winning.

“Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) has turned around the trend of disrepair and begun restoring these treasured historic landmarks. To date, the program has funded 70 Texas courthouse restorations, another 29 courthouses have undertaken emergency or planning work with grant funds, and 25 grants were awarded to update approved preservation master plans,” the grant description said.

The Washington County courthouse was constructed in 1940.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Approval of a proclamation proclaiming the month of April 2020 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.

• Presentation of the Sheriff’s Office monthly report.

• Discuss and act upon the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) report.

• Presentation of the Washington County 911 monthly report.

• Presentation of the Information Technology (IT) report.

• Presentation of the Veteran’s Service Office monthly report.

• Presentation of the Road and Bridge Department’s monthly report.

• Discuss and act upon approving pay application No. 14 to Collier Constrution for the Road and Bridge facility.

• Discuss and act upon a subdivision variance request for Lot 2A in the First of Brenham No. 1 subdivision located in A-0189 Livingston Wilkinson League, Precinct 3.

• Approve accounts payable.

To join the meeting, go to bit.ly/2Kayr4A, Meeting ID: 468 964 5016. Password: 2776200. Dial in at 1-346-248-7799.