Kevin Deramus

EMS director Kevin Deramus makes the case for Washington County to approve a public/ private partnership with Metro Aviation Inc.

 Jason May/Banner-Press

The Washington County Commissioners Court met on Tuesday and after lengthy discussion, approved an aircraft operating agreement between Washington County and Metro Aviation, Inc. for air ambulance services.

The contract with Metro Aviation will cost the county $170,000 per month, whereas the contract with Reach did not. The contract with Reach will terminate on June 27.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.