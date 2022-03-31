The Washington County Commissioners Court met on Tuesday and after lengthy discussion, approved an aircraft operating agreement between Washington County and Metro Aviation, Inc. for air ambulance services.
The contract with Metro Aviation will cost the county $170,000 per month, whereas the contract with Reach did not. The contract with Reach will terminate on June 27.
