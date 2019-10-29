With the exception of a 100-foot radio tower, Washington County commissioners unanimously approved the proposal to sell surplus county property through Gov-Deals, the county’s online auction service at its weekly meeting held at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse Chambers No. 103.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kirk Hanath motioned to approve the amended agenda item, seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner Don Koester.
