Hood talks stipend pay to commissioners

E911 Director Robyn Hood talks to the Washington County Commissioners Court Tuesday about a stipend pay that was needed for the county E911 department.

 Jason May/Banner-Press

The Washington County Commissioners Court Tuesday unanimously approved stipend pay for the county E911 department.

“The department has been staffed at 50%, and working mandatory overtime,” said E911 Director Robyn Hood. The stipend is incentive to pick up voluntary overtime shifts and to help with morale, which according to Hood is very low at the moment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.