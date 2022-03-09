The Washington County Commissioners Court Tuesday unanimously approved stipend pay for the county E911 department.
“The department has been staffed at 50%, and working mandatory overtime,” said E911 Director Robyn Hood. The stipend is incentive to pick up voluntary overtime shifts and to help with morale, which according to Hood is very low at the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.