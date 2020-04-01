Local officials are mobilizing resources and are collaborating to keep Washington County residents informed about the increasing positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Washington County EMS website has been updated and residents can now view Texas Department of State Health Services data for any county in Texas. As of Wednesday afternoon, DSHS had increased the confirmed positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Washington County to 17. Statewide, almost 4,000 cases have been reported along with at least 58 deaths.

The updated EMS website also has Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for healthcare professionals and families with school-age children on subjects such as what to do if you get sick, how to get your home ready during the pandemic, how to conduct faith-based organizations during periods of moderate or substantial community spread, as well as a live global tracker for COVID-19 coronavirus cases. Worldwide, more than 900,000 cases have been confirmed along with more than 45,000 deaths.

At the request of Washington County EMS Director Kevin Deramus, Washington County Commissioners have activated the Joint Information Center along with a SITCOM room for elected officials and emergency management professionals.

In a news release Wednesday, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said there were many involved in making the joint information center a reality, including the county’s emergency management team, the city of Brenham, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, local schools like Brenham ISD and Blinn College, and Baylor Scott & White.

“This is a strong collaborative effort from many community partners,” Durrenberger said.

Brenham Mayor Milton Tate said the center shows what kind of collaborative community Washington County is.

“There has never been a time where our community needed to come together like it does now,” Tate said. “The teamwork between so many partners just shows who we are as a community.”

The Banner-Press was granted access to the main hub of the information center, complete with dispatch and management capabilities connecting Washington County to the state and nation’s ongoing pandemic.

Deramus said they’ve been able to organize the area’s important players — funeral homes, hospitals, nursing homes and many others — into reporting groups to get residents the most up-to-date information every day.

“We needed a ton of information, so we organized them into communication groups,” Deramus said.

Among the Deramus’ most-needed data from local organizations is how much personal protective equipment (PPE) they have as state officials are prioritizing shipments based on how much is used over a three day period.

“We need a three-day burn rate,” Deramus said. “I need to know over three days how many masks we are going to use.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, county data at the center showed the area’s expected out-date for PPE was about 36 days. That data also showed about 125 people have been tested for COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington County. Deramus said some of those tested were from outside Washington County.

“They’re screening a lot of people from Fayette County,” Deramus revealed.

Brenham and Washington County may end up having more positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus compared to other counties of similar size because some from counties surrounding Washington County come to Brenham for their healthcare.

“It may look like our county is worse than some because we’re a healthcare hub,” Deramus said.

For more information about COVID-19 in Washington County, residents can call 800-845-8035. Statewide COVID-19 totals can be viewed at https://bit.ly/39z8eHk.

Deramus said their website and its data will be updated regularly, so residents may have to wait kindly for a few moments if the site goes down.

“Be patient with us,” Deramus said. “We’re trying to push any information onto y’all. It’s information the public needs to know, so we are trying.”