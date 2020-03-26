UPDATE — 3 p.m.
Washington County emergency management coordinator Bryan Reumke said that the county now has its third confirmed case of COVID-19 during a county commissioners briefing Thursday afternoon at the EMS Station No. 2.
Baylor Scott & White CEO Jason Jennings informed The Banner-Press on Thursday morning that a second case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed in Washington County.
Washington County emergency management coordinator Bryan Reumke told The Banner-Press, also Thursday morning, that he believes the patient is an older male, but did not have additional information at this time.
Washington County's first confirmed case came Wednesday morning when a city of Brenham employee — a male in his 40s — tested positive for the virus at Baylor Scott & White.
