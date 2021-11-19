County officials are seeking photos of how the Washington County courthouse used to look in an effort to receive funding from a historic grant to help cover construction costs of the courthouse.
Commissioner Joy Fuchs said the county needs interior photos of the courthouse in its original state to go along with the grant application in order to be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.