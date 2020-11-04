The unofficial final results of Tuesday’s general election show a total of 17,524 voters casting ballots during early voting, by mail and on election day. The turnout included 73% of the 24,000 registered voters in the county.
According to the unofficial results, 12,909 residents voted during early voting, a larger turnout than the 2016 election which brought in 10,572 residents during early election. Another 2,934 voted on election day.
