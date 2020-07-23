Washington County saw its largest one-day jump in positive coronavirus cases Wednesday.

According to Brenham and Washington County’s Joint Information Center, the county reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nine people were reported as recovered, bringing the total active cases to 215 and total positive cases to 439.

