Washington County has had 3,000 residents recover from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the county hit 3,000 recoveries Thursday. Washington County has reported 2,985 confirmed cases and 615 probable cases as of Thursday. An estimated 520 cases remain active.
