Washington County Commissioners Court will consider and act on a memorandum of agreement between EMS and local nursing homes during its meeting on Monday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County courthouse.
The agreement is for transportation assistance for patients not meeting federal ambulance transportation guidelines by CMS (Medicare/Medicaid). It would allow for EMS to help transport nursing home residents from a medical facility if the nursing home or facilities van is not in operation. The agreement is only for patients who do not meet guidelines emergency transportation guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.