The Washington County Commissioners Court will act on a resolution to appoint the Washington County Adult Sexual Assault Response Team on Tuesday during its weekly meeting at the Washington County courthouse at 9 a.m.
The team would consist of members from the Sexual Assault Resource Center, Brenham Police Department, Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Baylor Scott & White, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley and any other person the presiding officer of the response team considers necessary for the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.