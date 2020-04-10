Washington County Commissioners will discuss deferring hotel occupancy tax for 90 days during a remote meeting held via Zoom Tuesday at 9 a.m.

With cancellations of large events in the area, many hoteliers have requested to defer paying hotel occupancy tax to help allot money to other areas of their businesses.

There will also be a workshop to discuss the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and how it pertains to Washington County employees. This bill responds to the COVID-19 outbreak by providing paid sick leave, tax credits, and free COVID-19 testing; expanding food assistance and unemployment benefits; and increasing Medicaid funding, according to congress.gov.

A public hearing will be held to discuss the connection with county application to the Texas Community Block Grant Program, 2020 Texas Capital Fund for gas system improvements.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit bit.ly/3eajX2o meeting ID 468 964 5016, password 2776200. Those wanting to attend via teleconference can call 1-346-248-7799.

For public comments or questions, email courtquestions@wacounty.com. Public comments will also be accepted during the videoconference.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Approval of naming the new Road and Bridge facility, “Washington County Engineering and Development Services.”

• County engoneer’s presentation of the 2018-19 raod report.

• Approval of past minutes, fairgrounds management’s rental contracts and accounts payable.