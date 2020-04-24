Washington County Commissioners will discuss the jail medical director contract during a workshop session Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse Chambers No. 103.

On April 1, county commissioners approved Stuart J. Yoffe, M.D. as the interim medical director for the Washington County Jail. Yoffe served as the Washington County jail medical director from 1995 until his retirement on Jan. 31, 2018.

This decision came after a four-month battle between county commissioners and Sheriff Otto Hanak when two sheriff’s office employees filed complaints that have not yet been resolved.

The current jail medical director, Robert Stark M.D. was banned from the jail in January due to these complaints not being resolved. Hanak said he is doing what he feels is best for his employees and wants to move forward.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Discuss and act upon an agreement for professional services between Justice Benefits, Incorporated and Washington County for federal reimbursement program for Child Protective Services work.

• Discuss and act upon the approval of a 60 day extension of 40 excess vacation hours for Ireal Garcia with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

• Discuss and act upon the request for the purchase of two Smart TV’s for the Washington County Engineering and Development Services department.

• Monthly reports from various county offices.

• Discuss and act upon the approval of pending fairgrounds management’s rental regulations contracts.

• Approval of accounts payable.