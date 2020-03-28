A workshop to discuss the medical director for the Washington County jail is on the agenda for Washington County Commissioner’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the courthouse chamber No. 103.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Bond renewals for Damon Wegner, reserve deputy sheriff and Vincent Hensen, road and bridge field operations supervisor.
• Awarding a bid to administrative services for the 2020 Texas Capital Fund of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program of the Texas Department of Agriculture to support infrastructure improvements in Washington County.
• Awarding the bid for engineering services for the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program of the Texas Department of Agriculture to support infrastructure improvements in Washington County.
• Discuss and act upon approving the use of Zoom conferencing software for extending commissioner’s court meetings to be accessible online beginning April 7.
• Approve accounts payable.
• Approve pending fairgrounds management rental contracts.
