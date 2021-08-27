Washington County Commissioners Court will discuss a policy regarding COVID-19 exposures for specific county employees Tuesday during its meeting at 9 a.m.
The policy is directed toward peace officers, detention officers and emergency medical technicians. If passed, it would provide paid quarantine leave for the listed employees if they are ordered by a supervisor or the health authority to quarantine or isolate due to a possible or known exposure to a communicable disease while on duty. It does not cover off duty exposures.
